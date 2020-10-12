UrduPoint.com
BBoIT Striving To Achieve Target Of Investments: Farman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:57 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment & Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon Monday said that the promotion of investment in Balochistan was the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal on which BBoIT was taking positive steps to achieve it

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment & Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon Monday said that the promotion of investment in Balochistan was the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal on which BBoIT was taking positive steps to achieve it.

The establishment of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Cell was a revolutionary initiative through which all facilities and information were being provided to the business community under one roof.

He expressed these views while talking to representatives of the business community in Islamabad, saying that for the first time in the history of Balochistan such an initiative has been taken which would boost industrial and commercial development in the province.

"Payment of taxes including online registration of a business, collection of documents from NOC, land lease, and various departments through Ease of Doing Business Cell will now be possible in days instead of months under one window operation", he said Farman said all information was provided on the Investment Guide which could be downloaded through BBoIT's website.

He further added that the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade was committed to providing facilities to investors and the business community.

Balochistan has now changed and its hidden treasures were being fully utilized for the first time. The investors have been provided a platform called the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade which has the answers to all the questions, he noted adding BBoIT provides a business-friendly environment by removing the barriers.

He added that given the importance of Gwadar Port and CPEC, Balochistan was a suitable region for investment saying its importance was further enhanced by its wide range of opportunities.

