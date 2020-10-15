UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBoIT Striving To Boost Foreign Investment For Interest Of Province: Farman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

BBoIT striving to boost foreign investment for interest of province: Farman

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Thursday said that the BBoIT was expanding its operations in different areas of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Thursday said that the BBoIT was expanding its operations in different areas of the country.

He said in this regard, BBoIT's regional offices are going to be established in Karachi and Gwadar following the establishment of the Islamabad office said press release issued here.

"Setting up these offices will provide investors and the business community with facilities at their doorstep", the CEO said.

He maintained that the Islamabad office is fully operational and is being contacted by investors and members of the business community in the Federal capital of Pakistan.

Farman stated that the Karachi office would also be made operational soon for facilitating the investors of Pakistan's largest commercial city at their doorstep and restores their confidence in investment in Balochistan.

On the other hand, Gwadar is a geographical hub and the center of CPEC, therefore the office in Gwadar will also be set up to provide amenities to foreign investors and traders through the port, he said.

He said The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade is committed to bringing these opportunities to the world and making every effort to make the province an investor's paradise with the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for development of the Balochistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister World Business CPEC Gwadar Hub

Recent Stories

White cane safety day marked across Pakistan

2 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un ..

2 minutes ago

OPCW Experts Visit to Russia Over Navalny Case Und ..

3 minutes ago

FA, FSc of annual exam started under SOPs in Balco ..

10 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super Cricket League-2020 from Oct 22

10 minutes ago

CDA to install security cameras at parks

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.