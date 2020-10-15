BBoIT striving to boost foreign investment for interest of province: Farman

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Thursday said that the BBoIT was expanding its operations in different areas of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Thursday said that the BBoIT was expanding its operations in different areas of the country.

He said in this regard, BBoIT's regional offices are going to be established in Karachi and Gwadar following the establishment of the Islamabad office said press release issued here.

"Setting up these offices will provide investors and the business community with facilities at their doorstep", the CEO said.

He maintained that the Islamabad office is fully operational and is being contacted by investors and members of the business community in the Federal capital of Pakistan.

Farman stated that the Karachi office would also be made operational soon for facilitating the investors of Pakistan's largest commercial city at their doorstep and restores their confidence in investment in Balochistan.

On the other hand, Gwadar is a geographical hub and the center of CPEC, therefore the office in Gwadar will also be set up to provide amenities to foreign investors and traders through the port, he said.

He said The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade is committed to bringing these opportunities to the world and making every effort to make the province an investor's paradise with the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for development of the Balochistan.