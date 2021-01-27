UrduPoint.com
BBoIT Supports To CM Balochistan For Promotion Of Investment: CEO

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:49 PM

BBoIT supports to CM Balochistan for promotion of investment: CEO

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday said BBoIT has full support of Chief Minister Jam Kamal for the promotion of investment to achieve target of venture in Balochistan.

In a statement, he said the establishment of the Ease of Doing Business Cell was a revolutionary initiative through which all facilities and information were being provided to the business community under one roof.

Farman Zarkoon said for the first time in the history of Balochistan, an investment policy has been formulated adding this would be a milestone in giving a new direction to investment in the province and could promote industrial and commercial development in the province.

Businessmen can take advantage of these opportunities to expand their business to Balochistan, he said payment of taxes including online registration of business through NOC, land lease, and obtaining documents from various departments through Ease of Doing Business Cell would now be possible in days instead of months under one window operation.

He maintained the BBoIT was committed to providing facilities to investors and business class, despite all the information has also been provided on the website of the official website of BBoIT.

He further said that Balochistan has now changed and its hidden mineral wealth is being fully utilized for the first time, investment opportunities in the province are being exposed to the world saying the confidence of investors and the business community is being restored.

They have been provided a platform called Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade which has the answers to all the questions of the investors and has provided a business-friendly environment by removing all kinds of obstacles.

