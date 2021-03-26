QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Friday said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had a vision to increase investments in the province.

The provincial government is taking a number of steps for the purpose, he stated.

In a statement , he talked about the importance of investments and how it was necessary to have a conducive environment for industrial and economic development and fortunately there were many useful opportunities for foreign and domestic investment in Balochistan.

For the first time in history, Balochistan Investment Board had formulated its own investment policy, which was not available in any other province, Zarkoon added.

He said that an Ease of Doing Business Cell had been set up to facilitate businesses in the province and online business registration facility was being provided for the first time.

For this purpose, offices had been set up in Karachi and Islamabad, he added.

He was pleased to inform that Balochistan Board of Investment was providing all possible facilities and amenities to the investors and business community, due to which industrial and commercial activities were being promoted in the province.

This was an ideal time for investors to come forward and work together with the government of Balochistan to give a new direction to the future of the province, the CEO commented.