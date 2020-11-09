UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBoIT To Organize Webinar For Australian Investors On Nov 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:47 PM

BBoIT to organize Webinar for Australian Investors on Nov 11

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon Monday said BBoIT is launching a series of successful webinars to highlight investment opportunities in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon Monday said BBoIT is launching a series of successful webinars to highlight investment opportunities in Balochistan.

In a statement, he said in this context, a webinar for Australian investors would be held from November 11, in which Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Babar Amin, Consul General in Melbourne, Sardar Adnan Rashid, Consul General in Sydney Muhammad Ashraf and representatives of Australian investors and business community will participate.

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, CEO Zarkoon will give a detailed briefing to the participants on the investment opportunities of Balochistan, the incentives and facilities provided by the Balochistan government, he said.

He said BBoIT had organized successful webinars for investors from China, Turkey, USA, African countries, Japan, and other countries which results have been very positive and a large number of investors and the business community have expressed interest in investing in various sectors of Balochistan and so far we have received several offers on which work is underway.

He said several steps are being taken to promote trade relations and attract Australian investors to Balochistan.

"Australian investors will be given a presentation on Balochistan, its geographical importance, its natural resources, Gwadar Port, and other opportunities", he said.

He noted that it is proving to be very helpful in promoting investment, after which the series of webinars for other countries will continue for achieving target of investment.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Balochistan Australia Business Turkey China Gwadar Melbourne Sydney Rashid Japan November From Government

Recent Stories

Sparing no words for Trump, Merkel vows cooperatio ..

13 seconds ago

Swiss financial sector still stuck in fossil fuels ..

15 seconds ago

62 power pilferers nabbed in October

16 seconds ago

DC for strict compliance over corona SOPs

18 seconds ago

Balochistan stall attracts visitors in large numbe ..

4 minutes ago

Four proclaimed offenders held in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.