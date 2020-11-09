BBoIT to organize Webinar for Australian Investors on Nov 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon Monday said BBoIT is launching a series of successful webinars to highlight investment opportunities in Balochistan.

In a statement, he said in this context, a webinar for Australian investors would be held from November 11, in which Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Babar Amin, Consul General in Melbourne, Sardar Adnan Rashid, Consul General in Sydney Muhammad Ashraf and representatives of Australian investors and business community will participate.

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, CEO Zarkoon will give a detailed briefing to the participants on the investment opportunities of Balochistan, the incentives and facilities provided by the Balochistan government, he said.

He said BBoIT had organized successful webinars for investors from China, Turkey, USA, African countries, Japan, and other countries which results have been very positive and a large number of investors and the business community have expressed interest in investing in various sectors of Balochistan and so far we have received several offers on which work is underway.

He said several steps are being taken to promote trade relations and attract Australian investors to Balochistan.

"Australian investors will be given a presentation on Balochistan, its geographical importance, its natural resources, Gwadar Port, and other opportunities", he said.

He noted that it is proving to be very helpful in promoting investment, after which the series of webinars for other countries will continue for achieving target of investment.