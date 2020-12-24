BBoITs CEO congratulates entire nation on birthday of Quaid-e-AZam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment (BBoIT) Farman Zircon congratulated the entire nation on the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on Quaid-e-Azam day, he said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had all the virtues of greatness, competence and reputation under his enthusiastic leadership, Pakistan was established for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said it was the dream of Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a great country throughout world and Balochistan government and its Board of Investment are committed to fulfilling this dream.

Balochistan Board of Investment is working day and night to fulfill this mission, he said adding the BBoIT was trying to bring foreign investors towards to invest in various sectors of the province and all facilities were being provided to the business community and investors in this regard.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was taking serious steps for increasing investment of the province.

He said on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, we have to pledge that we would utilize all our capabilities to make Pakistan prosperous and developed.