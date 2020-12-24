UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBoITs CEO Congratulates Entire Nation On Birthday Of Quaid-e-AZam

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

BBoITs CEO congratulates entire nation on birthday of Quaid-e-AZam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment (BBoIT) Farman Zircon congratulated the entire nation on the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on Quaid-e-Azam day, he said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had all the virtues of greatness, competence and reputation under his enthusiastic leadership, Pakistan was established for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said it was the dream of Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a great country throughout world and Balochistan government and its Board of Investment are committed to fulfilling this dream.

Balochistan Board of Investment is working day and night to fulfill this mission, he said adding the BBoIT was trying to bring foreign investors towards to invest in various sectors of the province and all facilities were being provided to the business community and investors in this regard.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was taking serious steps for increasing investment of the province.

He said on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, we have to pledge that we would utilize all our capabilities to make Pakistan prosperous and developed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Business Muhammad Ali Jinnah Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

33 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

38 minutes ago

UK-France border to stay open at Christmas to clea ..

5 minutes ago

NA speaker, deputy felicitates to christian commun ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.