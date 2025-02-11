BBoIT’s CEO Meets With Florian Walter From German Chamber Abroad
Published February 11, 2025
The Chief Executive Officer of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon met with Mr. Florian Walter from the German Chamber Abroad (AHK) and the Honorary Consul General of Germany in Balochistan, Mir Murad Baloch, at his office
During the meeting, discussions focused on facilitating German companies in establishing operations across various sectors in Balochistan and enhancing international trade and business cooperation between Balochistan and Germany.
CEO Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon briefed the delegation on the investment opportunities available in different sectors of Balochistan along with the incentives and facilities provided by the government.
He highlighted that BBoIT plays a key role in streamlining regulatory processes and providing essential information and support services to ease investment activities.
He said that the trade relations between Germany and Pakistan have always been strong, with significant potential for increasing bilateral trade volumes, Balochistan serves as an excellent destination for trade and business in this regard.
He emphasized the need for German companies to explore Balochistan and expand their businesses noting that the province is poised to become an economic gateway and future economic hub for both Pakistan and the region.
Rich in natural resources and valuable minerals, with beautiful coastlines, vast deserts, towering mountains, and stunning waterfalls, Balochistan offers immense appeal to investors worldwide, he said.
