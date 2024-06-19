BBQ parties, swings in parks double joys of citizens on 3rd day of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The enthusiastic citizens along with kids were being witnessed in parks and dams sites where they seen enjoying BBQ and meat parties besides enjoying swings by children on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

The huge crowds of citizens in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Punjab, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Swat and other cities along with families are seen visiting parks and zoo that added color to Eid-ul Azha celebrations, said a report aired by a private news channel.

As per traditions, the people passed the first and 2nd Eid day at home and spent third day by visiting houses of their loved ones, relatives and friends for exchange of Eid greetings and meat, said a citizen of capital.

Keeping alive the rich traditions of hospitality, the people have exchanged meat dishes and invited loved ones on BBQ parties besides distributed sacrificial animals meat in poor that doubled their Eid joy, said another citizen of Peshawar.

Kids are enjoying different rides in the parks, and playing games with each other. All the public places are crowded with people since morning, said a traffic warden.

Great hustle and bustle was seen at parks where people mostly children and youth enjoyed free swings and meat parties under an open sky amid laughter and funfair, said a women.

The rates of chips, biscuits, burgers, soft drinks, mineral water and other items were sold almost at double prices in the parks as compared to open markets, a citizen complained.

“Eid Al Azha is an important celebration for all of us according to our religion. It’s also a time to spend time and reconnect with family members we have not seen in a long time so we planned to gathered in park to enjoy BBQ party", said another citizen of Lahore.

In twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the spots like, Lake View Park, Pakistan Monument, F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Ayub National Park and other small parks are sites of attraction for the visitors, said a resident.

Cinemas, ice cream parlors and kids play lands having electronic swings, video games and other joy rides were also jam packed with families.

The people who live in Islamabad have only a handful of places to go for day-out with family and kids, but during the Eid holidays, kids feel more excited to get on different rides and have fun, said another youngster.