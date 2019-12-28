UrduPoint.com
BBS Declares Pakistan The World's 3rd Highest Potential Adventure Destination For 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:05 PM

BBS declares Pakistan the world's 3rd highest potential adventure destination for 2020

British Backpackers Society (BBS) on Saturday declared Pakistan as the world's third highest potential adventure destination for the 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :British Backpackers Society (BBS) on Saturday declared Pakistan as the world's third highest potential adventure destination for the 2020.

After counting the votes from its membership of adventure travel experts from around the world, the British Backpacker Society is delighted to announce that Pakistan has been awarded the third place in the ranking, said a statement issued by BBS.

Talking to APP, Samuel Joynson of the British Backpacker Society said that Pakistan is a travel gem and is one of the world's most exciting travel destinations right now.

He said that Pakistan offers much more to travelers and tourists, adding "in addition to touring the Karakoram Highway, visit the bustling markets of Karachi, taste the delectable flavors of the Punjab in Lahore and grab tea with some of the friendliest people that you will ever meet on the story-tellers street of Peshawar".

He said that "your first trip to Pakistan will be a trip that you will never forget". "Top adventure travel experience: Wedged in the north-eastern corner of Pakistan lies a geographical superlative like no other", he added.

According to the BBS, back in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, Pakistan was a highlight of the 'hippy-trail' from Europe to Asia, welcoming swathes of foreign tourists with open-arms and, with the difficult days of the early 2000s behind it, Pakistan is once again ready to say 'Aasalam Aleykum' to the world's travel community.

"With a new e-visa system and a much needed reform of the once complicated No-Objection-Certificate system completed, the Government of Pakistan has put tourism at the front and centre of its policy agenda and, with perceptions of the country around the world gradually changing, there are many reasons to believe that Pakistan will continue to enjoy surging growth in its tourism sector over the next decade", said BBS.

To hasten this trend, the BBS would encourage the Government of Pakistan to invest heavily in promoting the country's tourism assets overseas, putting spectacular images of the Passu Cones, the Hunza Valley or Concordia on, for instance, London buses or New York cabs to showcase Pakistan's beauty to the world.

This, alongside the work of travel journalists and travel bloggers, will continue to transform global perceptions of Pakistan and will confirm to the world that it's tourism economy is now definitively open for business.

