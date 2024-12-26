President, Asif Ali Zardari, on the 17th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto eulogized her political legacy and courage as unmatched and eternal vision a guiding light for the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) President, Asif Ali Zardari, on the 17th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto eulogized her political legacy and courage as unmatched and eternal vision a guiding light for the nation.

In his message issued from the President's Office, Asif Ali Zardari said, "Today, we are observing the 17th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. On this day, we honour a leader who embodied the very spirit of hope, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and justice."

He added that she was a trailblazer who dreamt of a Pakistan where the rights of all citizens, irrespective of colour, class and creed, would be protected, and the power of the people would reign supreme.

Benazir Bhutto once said, "Democracy is the best revenge", the President mentioned and added that these words were not just a defiant response to tyranny and dictatorship but reflected her profound belief in the transformative power of the people.

She envisioned a Pakistan, he said where every child could access education, where women could progress as equals, and where justice was not a privilege but a right. Throughout her life, she raised her voice and worked for the uplift of the downtrodden segments of society and women's empowerment, he added.

President Zardari underlined that her life was a journey of immense courage and a source of inspiration and strength for the nation.

Facing adversity and persecution, he said she remained steadfast in her struggle against dictatorships for the restoration and strengthening of democracy and the protection of people’s political, economic and social rights.

He added that Benazir famously declared, "The fight against injustice and cruelty is the fight of my life." She lived and died fighting for this cause, and is still alive in the hearts of millions of people. She firmly believed: "You can imprison a man, but not an idea. You can exile a man, but not an idea. You can kill a man, but not an idea."

"As President of Pakistan, I reaffirm my commitment to advancing her vision of a peaceful, progressive and democratic Pakistan. Her ideas live on, urging us to rise above differences and build a Pakistan that is united, inclusive, and just. So, let us not merely mourn her loss but commit to follow her enduring legacy.

"Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and our family sacrificed their lives for the cause of democracy and Pakistan. It is my firm belief that we, as a nation, need to draw inspiration from her vision to steer the country out of its current challenges. Let us work together to ensure that her dream of a peaceful, progressive, and democratic Pakistan becomes a reality," he urged.