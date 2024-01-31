Open Menu

BBSYDP Empowering Youth, Reducing Poverty Through Skill Training

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Secretary Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Human Resource and Research board, Sindh Riaz Hussain Soomro on Wednesday highlighted the impact of BBS Youth Development Program, in providing self-sufficiency and reducing poverty among the youth.

In a visit to the Mirpurkhas district, Secretary Riaz Hussain Soomro of BBS Youth Development Human Resource and Research Board, has highlighted the program's impact on providing employment opportunities and technical skills to educated youth.

During his visit to various centres in Mirpurkhas, Secretary Soomro witnessed firsthand knowledge about the success of the 15th phase of BBSYDP in empowering youth through training in sewing, beautification, and CIT classes.

By becoming self-sufficient, these young individuals are not only improving their own lives but also playing a crucial role in uplifting their families and communities. He said under this phase, over 500 girls and boys are receiving free technical training and monthly stipends across Mirpurkhas district. This program led by the Sindh government, is a promising step towards poverty eradication and a bright future for the youth of Sindh province, he added.

He further said that with BBSYDP, the youth of province of Sindh are gaining self-sufficiency and contributing towards reducing poverty.

APP/hms/

