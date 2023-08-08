BBZ highlights significant developments in realm of healthcare in Sindh

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday talked about three significant developments in the realm of healthcare in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday talked about three significant developments in the realm of healthcare in Sindh.

Addressing the media, Bilawl highlighted that during the 18th amendment, an attempt was made to usurp three major hospitals in Sindh. He asserted that the current government, reinstated these hospitals to the Sindh government.

"Today, our efforts have borne fruit as our three hospitals have been returned to us. We are grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his cooperation," he added.

Furthermore, he inaugurated the SIUT Medical Complex, underscoring the commitment of the Sindh government to provide world-class healthcare services from Karachi to Kashmore.

He emphasised the legacy of his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and his mother, Benazir Bhutto, who instilled the value of serving the common man.

He further said that the philosophy of Pakistan's healthcare system should align with that of Sindh.

Dr Adeeb Rizvi, a distinguished figure in the healthcare sector, was also praised by Bilawal for dedicating his entire life to serving the people.

He expressed his vision to establish modern medical complexes in every district of Sindh, and assured that the government had procured a loan from South Korea to make quality healthcare accessible to all.

The establishment of hospitals would lead to improved healthcare facilities for the people, he said and thanked the people of Sindh and South Punjab for their unwavering support.

The transformation of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) in Sukkur into a state-of-the-art ICU-equipped hospital was highlighted by Bhutto as an example of his vision for creating advanced medical facilities across major cities in Sindh.

"We aim to establish hospitals for children in the larger cities of Sindh, ensuring quality healthcare access for all," he stated.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to fulfill Dr Adeeb Rizvi's dream of setting up an SIUT-like healthcare complex in every district of Sindh.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also inaugurated the 200 bed Children's Hospital Sukkur.