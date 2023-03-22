UrduPoint.com

BC Announces Winners Of Arts Residency Grants Programme 2023-2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BC announces winners of Arts Residency Grants Programme 2023-2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The British Council (BC) on Wednesday announced the winners of its Arts Residency Grants Programme 2023-2024.

The Open Call for Arts Residency Grants was published in February 2023, and offered support on the design and delivery of innovative arts residencies across multiple art forms that provide early/mid-career artists from Pakistan with opportunities to research, produce, showcase new work, widen the international context for their practice through learning and artistic exchange, build new relationships with creative practitioners, communities, institutions, access new networks, audiences, explore future creative commissions and partnership projects.

This is an opportunity to support emerging and transdisciplinary creative practices and to explore new ways of artistic alliance across Pakistan and the UK. The arts residencies are Pakistan-led and encourage partnerships across disciplines and organisations, including new models of exchange between art, research and other fields ,said a news release.

Laila Jamil, Director Arts, British Council Pakistan, said: "Residencies provide artists with valuable opportunities to be challenged and inspired by new surroundings, new connections and new ways of working, thus opening up exciting possibilities for their artistic practice.

He said the five winning residencies will enable artists from Pakistan and the UK to collaborate and learn from each other through multiple mediums, ranging from craft to photography and curatorial practice.

The British Council is proud to offer this support which will create greater visibility for the immensely talented artists working across multiple art forms and build stronger connections between both countries."Maarya Rehman, Deputy Director, British Council Pakistan, said: "At the British Council we connect and help artists and cultural professionals to realise their potential, particularly through our work to promote diversity, inclusion and enterprise. My congratulations to the winning grantees and I look forward to seeing the work being enjoyed by audiences in Pakistan and the UK."

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Alliance Enterprise United Kingdom February From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

18 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

23 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

33 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

48 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.