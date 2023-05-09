UrduPoint.com

BC Cancels Cambridge International, IELTS Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :British Council (BC) has cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London and IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan on May 10 (Wednesday).

Regarding the exams scheduled on May 11 and 12, the BC will issue an update on its social media channels by Wednesday, according to British High Commission in Pakistan.

