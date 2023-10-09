Open Menu

BC Launches International Awards To Celebrate UK Alumni Achievements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The British Council (BC) has announced the tenth year of its Study UK Alumni Awards programme, celebrating the outstanding achievements of UK alumni around the world.

The award winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities, industries, and countries said a news release.

This year’s award categories included science and sustainability, business and innovation, culture and creativity and social action.

The call for applications opened 1 September and closes on 22 October 2023.

All eligible applicants will be put forward for the global Alumni Awards and national Alumni Awards which will be hosted in many countries including Pakistan.

The Deputy Director British in Council Pakistan, Maarya Rehman, said: “I am delighted that UK alumni in Pakistan will have the opportunity to win the awards in these four exciting categories.

Previous awardees have showcased their commitment to applying the knowledge gained from their UK studies to benefit their local communities.

“We believe that international education and collaboration are essential in creating a more prosperous world for all and are proud to support these individuals in fulfilling their potential.”

Global Awards

The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2024 and celebrated in a digital campaign that will raise the profile of their story and successes. Award winners can raise their international profile, expand their professional networks, and to enhance their careers, through a professional networking visit to the UK.

National Awards

In addition to the global awards, national award ceremony will also be hosted Pakistan.

Finalists for the national awards will be announced between December 2023 and March 2024.

APP/zah-fur

