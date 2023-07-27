Open Menu

BC To Further Empower Girls By Bringing EDGE Programme In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BC to further empower girls by bringing EDGE programme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :British Council (BC) to further empower women and girls by bringing the English and Digital for Girls' education (EDGE) programme to Pakistan which will benefit about 1,700 young women and girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

The EDGE has a proven track record of empowerment through English with existing programmes in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Enabled thanks to UNICEF, the British Council's EDGE programme is now positioned to engage women and girls across four districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta district in the Baluchistan province.

This exciting new phase for EDGE will enable adolescent girls and young women, within both the host populations and Afghan refugees, to develop English proficiency, digital skills, and a greater awareness of social issues.

The British Council has been operating EDGE since 2016, with over 18,000 participants and a further 1,400 peer leaders trained to facilitate 550 clubs.

As many 17,000 parents have attended community fairs and over 330 hours of materials has been developed, providing access to English and digital skills.

EDGE also operates community engagement events designed to help elevate the status of women and girls.

Country Director of the British Council Pakistan, Amir Ramzan said, "Promoting gender equality through educating and empowering women is a vital part of our work. The EDGE programme has demonstrated remarkable success and we are looking forward to continuing this work by empowering a further 1,700 girls in KPK and Baluchistan." Director of English Programmes British Council, Michael Connolly said, "Thanks to UNICEF we are now able to bring the EDGE programme to some of the most remote and marginalised communities of women and girls in Pakistan. EDGE uses a combination of peer-led and skills-focused approaches, which has proven extremely empowering for girls in this age group (13-19). EDGE provides safe spaces at community level where girls can discuss, understand and work to address complex issues; including child exploitation and child marriage."

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bangladesh Education Sri Lanka Marriage Young Nepal Women 2016 Refugee

Recent Stories

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

7 minutes ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

8 minutes ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

29 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan