BCA Peshawar Approves Over 100 Building Maps

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Building Control Authority (BCA), Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar has approved 169 maps of the building and rejected 9 for not fulfilling the criteria.

The approval was granted during a meeting held here on Friday with City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali in the chair. Besides, Director General (DG) Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali Zubair, Director Admin, Director East Zone and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The approved maps included 18 commercial and 80 residential maps in the East Zone while one was rejected for not completing the legal process while 71 maps including commercial and residential were rejected in the West Zone.

After threadbare deliberation the meeting decided to increase the debris fee.

The City Mayor said that construction debris fee for residential areas has been fixed at Rs.5000 for up to three marlas, Rs 8000 for upto 6 marla, Rs.10,000 up to 10 marla, Rs.12000 for up to 15 Marla and Rs.15000 for up to 20 marla.

Similarly, on commercial debris Rs.10,000 for up to 2.5 marla, Rs.20,000 for up to 5 marla while in case of over 5 marla, 10% additional amount would be collected in head of security fee.Those who disposed of debris themselves would be waived up.

Speaking on the occasion, City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali directed the BCA staff to remain present in their respective localities and monitor construction activities and stop work initiated without approval of formal maps.

