BCCI gives shields to sports players

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) organized a ceremony where sports players who had participated in national and international games events,were given away shields and cash prizes.

The ceremony was organized by Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry at BCCI premises.

Shaukat Ali Ghallo had clinched gold medal in karate competition of Islamic Games. Ms. Sana Kausar had clinched gold medal in karate competition of South Asian Games.

Ms. Naila Kausar had won silver medal in karate competition of National Games. BCCI organized ceremony in their honor. President, BCCI, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary gave away shields and cash prizes to the sports players. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the sports players were pride of Pakistan. "We are proud of them," he said.