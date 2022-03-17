UrduPoint.com

BCCI Held Meeting With Office Bearers

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 07:51 PM

BCCI held meeting with office bearers

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Thursday held a meeting with its office-bearers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Thursday held a meeting with its office-bearers.

The BCCI meeting appreciated the role of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) office playing important role in resolving matters and issues pertaining taxThe meeting was attended by Senior Vice President, BCCI, Ahmad Ali Jabbar, former presidents of BCCI, Javed Iqbal and Malik Aijaz Nazim, the executive members, Muhammad Munib Malik, Adeel Khalid, Muhammad Habib Majid and tax consultants.

>