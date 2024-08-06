Open Menu

BCCI Leader Seeks Justice For People Of IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM

BCCI leader seeks justice for people of IOK

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali Maan has urged the United Nations Organization to play its due role to rid people of Kashmir from brutalities being committed by Indian state forces.

According to a press release issued here, he said that people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir had been facing worst nightmate like condition due to Indian state terrorism.

“People of IOK have been facing violence and tortute by Indian forces for decades,” he said, adding that the UNO must play its due role to rid people of IOK from Indian forces’s brutalties.

He lamented that international community was not playing its due role to pressurize Indian government to withdraw forces from IOK. He said that people of Pakistan stood by their brethren and sisters living in IOK and forced to face violence like situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Bahawalpur Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan