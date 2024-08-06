BCCI Leader Seeks Justice For People Of IOK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali Maan has urged the United Nations Organization to play its due role to rid people of Kashmir from brutalities being committed by Indian state forces.
According to a press release issued here, he said that people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir had been facing worst nightmate like condition due to Indian state terrorism.
“People of IOK have been facing violence and tortute by Indian forces for decades,” he said, adding that the UNO must play its due role to rid people of IOK from Indian forces’s brutalties.
He lamented that international community was not playing its due role to pressurize Indian government to withdraw forces from IOK. He said that people of Pakistan stood by their brethren and sisters living in IOK and forced to face violence like situation.
