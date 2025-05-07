BCCI vows support to Pakistan Army

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Zafar Sharif has vowed that business community stood by Pakistan Army which responded Indian strike bravely.

According to a press release, Zafar Sharif strongly condemned Indian government for committing strike against Pakistan in darkness.

He lamented that innocent people were martyred in Indian strike in Bahawalpur, Kotli and other parts of the country.

He termed Indian strike a coward step. “Coward Indian armed forces targeted mosques and civilian places in Pakistan in darkness, violating International laws,” he said. Lauding the role of Pakistan Army, he said that traders and business community stood by Pakistan Military which had responded Indian strike bravely. “We are proud of Pakistan Army which had destroyed five Indian armed jets, armed drones and copters,” he said.