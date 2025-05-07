BCCI Vows Support To Pakistan Army
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Zafar Sharif has vowed that business community stood by Pakistan Army which responded Indian strike bravely.
According to a press release, Zafar Sharif strongly condemned Indian government for committing strike against Pakistan in darkness.
He lamented that innocent people were martyred in Indian strike in Bahawalpur, Kotli and other parts of the country.
He termed Indian strike a coward step. “Coward Indian armed forces targeted mosques and civilian places in Pakistan in darkness, violating International laws,” he said. Lauding the role of Pakistan Army, he said that traders and business community stood by Pakistan Military which had responded Indian strike bravely. “We are proud of Pakistan Army which had destroyed five Indian armed jets, armed drones and copters,” he said.
Recent Stories
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra pays tribute to Pakistan Army5 minutes ago
-
Murder case PO nabbed in Gujar Khan5 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman, thousands of citizens attend martyrs' funeral prayers in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Rally staged to protest Indian strike5 minutes ago
-
JI Bahawalpur condemns Indian strike6 minutes ago
-
BCCI vows support to Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
APNS strongly condemns Indian missile strike on Pakistani territory15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pays rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces, PAF for swift, decisive response to enemy16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan airports fully operational amid regional tensions16 minutes ago
-
AC visits THQ hospital to review facilities26 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army26 minutes ago