BCCI's President Greets Nation On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:07 PM

BCCI's president greets nation on Independence Day

Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President Abdul Samad Musakhel Saturday congratulated the entire nation, especially the business community on the 75th celebrations of Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President Abdul Samad Musakhel Saturday congratulated the entire nation, especially the business community on the 75th celebrations of Independence Day.

Senior Vice President Abdullah Achakzai, Vice President Akhtar Muhammad Kakar were also present on the occasion.

They said that Independence Day was a day of renewal of our forefather sacrifices for the sake of Pakistan which would not be allowed to go in vain saying those nations that do not value of freedom would be wiped off the world map.

They expressed these views while addressing a function at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Quetta Abdul Samad Musa Khel, Senior Vice President Abdullah Achakzai, Vice President Akhtar Muhammad Kakar and others hoisted the national flag.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon said the purpose of celebrating Independence Day was to remember the sacrifices made by our forefather for the sake of freedom of the country and today we have to renew our commitment that we would work for betterment of the country.

Chairman Abdul Samad Musakhel said that we would not spare any sacrifice for the fulfillment of the mission of the heroes for the development and stability of the country.

