BCDA Striving For Development Of Coastal Belt Of Balochistan: DG Asadullah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:01 AM

Director General of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) Asadullah Khan Kakar on Wednesday said BCDA was always striving for the development and economic prosperity of the coastal belt of Balochistan

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of BCDA's ongoing development projects in Gwadar.

It was informed in the meeting that these projects include ECO-Tourism Resorts and Beach Parks, along with coastal plant breeding nurseries which are being implemented in various coastal areas of Balochistan.

He said that the projects under the supervision of Balochistan Development Authority and could play an important role in the country's economic and tourism sectors and these uplift projects would increase economic activities in the coastal areas and provide employment opportunities to the local people.

The Director General BCDA expressed satisfaction and determination on the full support and special interest shown by the Government of Balochistan under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

BCDA will achieve its establishment and vision goals and will begin work on proposed projects in the near future, including the development of coastal master planning, floating jetties and rest areas.

