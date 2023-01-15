UrduPoint.com

BCDA To Make Master Plan Of Balochistan's Coastal

Published January 15, 2023

BCDA to make master plan of Balochistan's coastal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) is working on the master planning of coastal line of the province in order to determine future feasibility of compressive development and preservation of natural ecosystem.

The Balochistan government was making serious efforts to frame the master plan of the coastal belt soon as the province possessed plethora of tourist attractions along the 750 kilometer long coastal belt, sources in the Balochistan government told APP on Sunday.

The construction work on the eco-tourism resorts, beach parks, floating jetties and rest area was in full swing with allied facilities in the coastal areas of Balochistan to cater the needs of local and foreign tourists visiting its beautiful coastal lines.

The construction work on the establishment of tourist resorts in Kund Malir, Gadani, Aurmara, Jiwani, Gwadar and Kalmat was in the final stages as 90 percent development work had been done.

The government is working to develop its coastal areas to facilitate tourists and travelers in order to boost blue economy, the source said.

In a bid to unlock the potential of tourism sectors of Balochistan, the government had decided to preserve marine resources and coastal eco-system to combat coastal erosion with plantation of coastal plants.

They said the government was striving to provide basic and residential facilities at the sites, sound infrastructure, best transport system and safe environment to the visitors of the area. The Balochistan government has spent Rs 250 million on the establishment of five beach parks at the coastal belt, they added.

The provincial government has formulated Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to regulate the commercial activities and ensure modern facilities in the area. The government has posted 215 lifeguards to facilitate the tourists and provide protection to them, the sources said and added that the provincial government was taking concrete measures to promote domestic tourism that could contribute huge revenue to the national exchequer.

