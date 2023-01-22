QUETTA, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) is working on the master planning of the coastal line of the province in order to determine the future feasibility of compressive development and preservation of natural ecosystem.

The Balochistan government was making serious efforts to frame the master plan of the coastal belt soon as the province possessed a plethora of tourist attractions along the 750-kilometre-long coastal belt, sources in the Balochistan government told APP on Sunday.

The construction work on the eco-tourism resorts, beach parks, floating jetties and rest area was in full swing with allied facilities in the coastal areas of Balochistan to cater for the needs of local and foreign tourists visiting its beautiful coastal lines.

The construction work on the establishment of tourist resorts in Kund Malir, Gadani, Aurmara, Jiwani, Gwadar and Kalmat was in the final stages as 90 per cent of development work had been done.

The government is working to develop its coastal areas to facilitate tourists and travellers in order to boost the blue economy, the source said.

In a bid to unlock the potential of the tourism sectors of Balochistan, the government had decided to preserve marine resources and the coastal ecosystem to combat coastal erosion with the plantation of coastal plants.

They said the government was striving to provide basic and residential facilities at the sites, sound infrastructure, the best transport system and a safe environment to the visitors of the area. The Balochistan government has spent Rs 250 million on the establishment of five beach parks at the coastal belt, they added.

The provincial government has formulated Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to regulate commercial activities and ensure modern facilities in the area. The government has posted 215 lifeguards to facilitate the tourists and provide protection to them, the sources said and added that the provincial government was taking concrete measures to promote domestic tourism that could contribute huge revenue to the national exchequer.

