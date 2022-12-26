B.Com (Regular) Annual Exams 2021 result announced

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the result of B.Com (Regular) Annual Examinations 2021.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Monday announced the result of B.Com (Regular) Annual Examinations 2021.

As many as 11, 261 students registered for the exams, of which 10, 794 students appeared in the exams. Among the successful candidates, 718 passed in first division, 2, 665 students were placed in the second division while three candidates managed to clear their exams in the third division.

The overall pass percentage was 31.37 percent.

The gazette shows that Zuha Rizwan d/o Rizwan Ali Khan, having roll number 107396, and a student of D.

A. Degree College for Women (Phase-VIII), secured 1087 marks out of a total of 1400 marks and clinched overall first position.

It also shows that Urooba d/o Ashfaq Hussain, having roll number 107020, and a student of Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government College for Women, obtained the second position with 1059 marks while Maryam Sajid d/o Sajid Hussain Khan, having seat number 105776, and a student of Government Degree College for Women (Korangi No:4) got the third position with 1056 marks.