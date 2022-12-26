UrduPoint.com

B.Com (Regular) Annual Exams 2021 Result Announced

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 09:15 PM

B.Com (Regular) Annual Exams 2021 result announced

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the result of B.Com (Regular) Annual Examinations 2021.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Monday announced the result of B.Com (Regular) Annual Examinations 2021.

As many as 11, 261 students registered for the exams, of which 10, 794 students appeared in the exams. Among the successful candidates, 718 passed in first division, 2, 665 students were placed in the second division while three candidates managed to clear their exams in the third division.

The overall pass percentage was 31.37 percent.

The gazette shows that Zuha Rizwan d/o Rizwan Ali Khan, having roll number 107396, and a student of D.

A. Degree College for Women (Phase-VIII), secured 1087 marks out of a total of 1400 marks and clinched overall first position.

It also shows that Urooba d/o Ashfaq Hussain, having roll number 107020, and a student of Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government College for Women, obtained the second position with 1059 marks while Maryam Sajid d/o Sajid Hussain Khan, having seat number 105776, and a student of Government Degree College for Women (Korangi No:4) got the third position with 1056 marks.

Related Topics

Karachi Student Korangi Women Government

Recent Stories

Five SEZs being developed across Pakistan: S.M. Na ..

Five SEZs being developed across Pakistan: S.M. Naveed

11 minutes ago
 Storm deaths rise to 25 in western New York county ..

Storm deaths rise to 25 in western New York county

11 minutes ago
 Ehtesab Bureau chairman calls on AJK President

Ehtesab Bureau chairman calls on AJK President

11 minutes ago
 Tehsil admin to ensure govt counters functional at ..

Tehsil admin to ensure govt counters functional at mega stores

11 minutes ago
 HESCO to suspend power supply from Dec 26 to Jan 3 ..

HESCO to suspend power supply from Dec 26 to Jan 3

25 minutes ago
 Peaceful conduct of LB polls raised Pakistan's sta ..

Peaceful conduct of LB polls raised Pakistan's stature: AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Il ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.