BD HC Highlights Rich Heritage Of Jamdani Weaving At UoS Seminar
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) University of Sargodha hosted a seminar on the scope of traditional textiles in the contemporary world, with a special focus on Jamdani weaving.
Mr. Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan, attended the event as the keynote speaker. Other notable attendees included Pro Vice-Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, President of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, and Director ORIC UoS, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal and a large number of students and faculty members were also present.
Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan highlighted the rich heritage of Jamdani weaving, describing it as the “Pride of Bengal.” He said that UNESCO has recognized Jamdani as part of the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. He added that Jamdani symbolizes dignity, identity, and cultural heritage, People have a natural inclination towards handmade textiles, and this demand will persist in the market.
He emphasized the historical importance of the craft, which flourished under the Mughal dynasty, and underlined the enduring appeal of handmade textiles. He also spoke about the shared heritage and strong cultural ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, expressing the desire to strengthen bilateral relations through textile industry collaborations, student exchange programs, and trade partnerships.
Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin warmly welcomed the guest and expressed his sincere appreciation for the visit. He emphasized the University of Sargodha’s rapid development and its strong legacy as a premier institution. He also highlighted the Textile Department as one of the universities' defining strengths.
Acknowledging Bangladesh’s remarkable achievements in textile manufacturing and Pakistan’s leadership in cotton exports, he underscored the region’s reputation for producing some of the finest cotton in the world. He stressed that through collaboration and innovation; both nations could introduce groundbreaking ideas to the global market and further strengthen their textile industries. Additionally, he proposed fostering university-level partnerships to enhance productivity and research in the textile sector.
Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal underscored the importance of learning from Bangladesh’s success in textile exports. He emphasized the potential for mutual cooperation to expand textile trade and educational cooperation.
Khawaja Yasir Qayyum also echoed the need for bilateral collaboration and emphasized that the textile industries of both countries can complement each other’s strengths. He proposed fostering stronger trade relationships and partnerships to enhance regional economic development.
