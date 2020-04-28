BDA seals shops for selling substandard items

Balochistan Food Authority's (BDA) inspection teams sealed off a sweet and bakers for selling substandard items and recovered huge quantity of expired food items from it at the Sabzal Road to ensure quality and safe food supply to the people in the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Food Authority's (BDA) inspection teams sealed off a sweet and bakers for selling substandard items and recovered huge quantity of expired food items from it at the Sabzal Road to ensure quality and safe food supply to the people in the city.

Hence, one baking unit was fined for various reasons, including filth in the production area, lack of personal hygiene of employees, and rusty machinery by the BDA team during the operation.

The food safety teams also seized a large quantity of contraband and unhealthy Gutka Pan Prag and over-expired food items including baby formula milk, biscuits, beverages, and various other food items from various centers after inspecting them.

Food Authority personnel also visited other food and beverage outlets in the area, including general stores, milk shops, bakeries, meat shops, and wholesale traders for inspecting the quality of edible items and cleansing of them in order to ensure the standard of goods for the interest of public health.

BDA team also directed the shopkeepers to ensure cleaning of their shops and standard edible items otherwise action would be taken against them if they showed negligence in this regard.

They said measures were being taken to improve the quality of items and cleansing situations of shops in the city for ensuring the supply of standard items to public, saying no compromise would be made on standard of goods.