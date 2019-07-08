UrduPoint.com
BDA to hold builders conference on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Builders and Developers Association (BDA) on Monday announced to hold a "Builders and Developers Conference" on July-12 (Friday) to review the ongoing situation after the operations by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The proposed date for the conference was decided in a weekly meeting of BDA office bearers held in Islamabad, said a press release.

The association will also launch its website during the conference to keep its members updated about the BDA activities and ongoing situation.

The builders and developers of the twin cities will be invited to attend the conference. All recommendations will be forwarded to the relevant authorities for their favorable perusal, BDA officials informed.

In the meeting the association office bearers also expressed concerns over the CDA's operations on their commercial properties.

They have demanded that the CDA should issue clear and comprehensive building by-laws.

BDA members said during the meeting that the overseas Pakistanis are willing to invest their capital in their own country but they should be taken into confidence.

The local policies and operations have created anxiety among them. BDA will raise their issues on every platform and will use all the available resources to convey them to the concern authorities, they added.

It was also decided that the association will take part in every positive activity for the development and prosperity of the country. Moreover, they will continue their struggle for the rights of builders and developers.

