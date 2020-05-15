The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Bajaur police here on Friday defused a low-intensity bomb planted inside an under construction market of a MPA from Jumat e Islami

According to District Police Officer (DPO), Pir Shahab Ali Shah information was received that unknown saboteur has planted a bomb in the under construction market of JI MPA, Siraduddin Khan's commercial market in Siddique Abad area of Khar.

He said a team of BDS was immediately sent towards the location which successfully defused the bomb.

A case against unknown perpetrators was registered at the police station.