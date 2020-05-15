UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BDS Defuses Bomb Planted In MPA's Market

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:51 PM

BDS defuses bomb planted in MPA's market

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Bajaur police here on Friday defused a low-intensity bomb planted inside an under construction market of a MPA from Jumat e Islami

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Bajaur police here on Friday defused a low-intensity bomb planted inside an under construction market of a MPA from Jumat e Islami.

According to District Police Officer (DPO), Pir Shahab Ali Shah information was received that unknown saboteur has planted a bomb in the under construction market of JI MPA, Siraduddin Khan's commercial market in Siddique Abad area of Khar.

He said a team of BDS was immediately sent towards the location which successfully defused the bomb.

A case against unknown perpetrators was registered at the police station.

