BDS Defuses Bomb Planted On Restaurant's Vehicle

Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:02 PM

BDS defuses bomb planted on restaurant's vehicle

The Bomb Disposal Squad on Tuesday defused a bomb placed on a vehicle of restaurant

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad on Tuesday defused a bomb placed on a vehicle of restaurant.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazeer Sheikh told APP that the two motorcyclists planted a bomb on the vehicle of foreign restaurant located near Bilawal House and fled from the scene.

The Police and Rangers upon receiving the information immediately cordoned off the area and the BDS was called and defused the bomb.

SSP Zubair Nazeer said that efforts to apprehend the accused were underway.

