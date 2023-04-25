SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The bomb disposal squad (BDS) here Tuesday afternoon defused an explosive materials at the counter terrorism department (CTD) police station's blasts site at Kabal.

The undefused explosive materials, which were recovered from the old building of the CTD's police station's rubble, were defused by the experts of bomb disposal squad that rocked the area.

The district police spokesman urged people to avoid a visit to the blast site until the completion of the clearance operation. He urged people not to be afraid as the undefused shells and arms were being defused.