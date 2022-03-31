BDS releases report of blasts at the railway tracks

The terrorists who carried out low intensity blasts at the railway tracks in Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts on Thursday used up to 400 grams of explosive material in one attack and upto 250 grams in another

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The terrorists who carried out low intensity blasts at the railway tracks in Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts on Thursday used up to 400 grams of explosive material in one attack and upto 250 grams in another.

According to a report of the Bomb Dispsal Squad (BDS), between 300 grams to 400 grams of explosives were used to blast the upcountry track in Khursheed Town near Kotri Railway Station in Jamshoro.

The report stated that in both the acts of terrorism Non-Electric Devices were used with the heavier one damaging 1 feet and 7 inches of the track and the lighter one 10 inches of the track.

The report further stated that the evidence collected from the spots were handed over to SITE police in Jamshoro and Pinyari police in Hyderabad.

An official of BDS, who requested anonymity, said similar explosive devices had been used in identical attacks on the tracks in the past.