BDS students demand Dental Block at Mufti Mahmood Medical College be operational

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Balcher of Dental Surgery(BDS) students have underlined the need to make the Dental Block at Mufti Mahmood Medical College operational.

They have demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to take notice of the matter and extend relief to them.

Currently, BDS students, especially hailing from South Waziristan, Tank, and other nearby districts are in a difficult situation and forced to attend colleges in distant locations like Abbottabad and Saidu Sharif instead of Dera Ismail Khan, leading to increased educational expenses.

They demand that the Dental Block be activated on an emergency basis and that students who passed the recent medical test be granted admission to Mufti Mahmood Medical College.

They said that non-functioning of the Dental Block is not only affecting their education but also creating challenges, especially for female students who face difficulties in traveling to far-off areas.

Thus, they were of the view that meeting their demand would not only alleviate students' hardships but also lead to promoting quality of medical education in the region.

