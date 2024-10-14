BDS Students Demand Dental Block At Mufti Mahmood Medical College Be Operational
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Balcher of Dental Surgery(BDS) students have underlined the need to make the Dental Block at Mufti Mahmood Medical College operational.
They have demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to take notice of the matter and extend relief to them.
Currently, BDS students, especially hailing from South Waziristan, Tank, and other nearby districts are in a difficult situation and forced to attend colleges in distant locations like Abbottabad and Saidu Sharif instead of Dera Ismail Khan, leading to increased educational expenses.
They demand that the Dental Block be activated on an emergency basis and that students who passed the recent medical test be granted admission to Mufti Mahmood Medical College.
They said that non-functioning of the Dental Block is not only affecting their education but also creating challenges, especially for female students who face difficulties in traveling to far-off areas.
Thus, they were of the view that meeting their demand would not only alleviate students' hardships but also lead to promoting quality of medical education in the region.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power shutdown notice46 seconds ago
-
Man released from jail after 18 years killed11 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Palestinian students as they arrive to complete studies11 minutes ago
-
New era of cooperation begins with Premier Li Qiang's Pakistan visit: Analysts21 minutes ago
-
MNA distributes “Himmat Cards” among disabled persons21 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Palestinian students upon their arrival in Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,100 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
Governor inaugurates passport, Nadra offices in KP Assembly51 minutes ago
-
6 held for torturing gypsy girl51 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police organizes Khuli Kutchery in Lubar Kot51 minutes ago
-
933 martyred during 5-year President’s Rule in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely necessary in view of the ..1 hour ago