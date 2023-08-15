BDU defuses 361 bombs in six months

In the first 6 months of this year, The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police defused as many as 361 bombs during various operations and crackdowns across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :In the first 6 months of this year, The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police defused as many as 361 bombs during various operations and crackdowns across the province.

According to an official report issued here Tuesday, 115 bombs were detonated in Mardan, including 33 rockets, 79 hand grenades, two time bombs and one remote control device.

Similarly, 87 bombs including suicide vests were defused in Peshawar, 55 bombs in Kohat, 31 rockets in Dir, 11 hand grenades each in Malakand and DI Khan, nine explosive materials in Charsadda and Bannu, six hand grenades and one time bomb in Hangu, six hand grenades in district Kurram, four hand grenades in Karak and Mohmand, three hand grenades in Khyber, two hand grenades in Lakki Marwat and one hand grenade each in Waziristan, Orakzai and Swabi.