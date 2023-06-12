BDU Dera safely disposed off 35 kg explosives

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) Dera Ismail Khan following the court orders discarded and safely disposed off 35 KG explosive material which was seized in 12 different cases.

According to police spokesman, the BDU Dera In-charge Inayatullah Tiger and his team, following the court orders, safely disposed off 35 kg explosive material which was seized by the Paharpur and Shaheed Nawab Police Stations in 12 different cases.

The disposed off explosives included one two IEDs, 18 hand grenades and three RPG Marter-Golas.

BDU In-charge Inayatullah Tiger said the lives and properties of the people have been saved from damages by destroying the explosives.