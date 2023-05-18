UrduPoint.com

BDU Disposed Off 70kg Explosives Safely

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) following the court orders here on Thursday discarded and disposed off 70 kilogramme explosive material safely which was seized in different operations.

According to police spokesman, the BDU In-charge, Inayatullah Tiger and his team, following the court orders, safely disposed off 70 Kg explosive material which was seized by the district police in the limits of five police stations including Yarik, Kirri Khaisour, Dera Town, Gomal University and Saddar in 21 different cases.

The disposed off explosives included one suicide jacket, one anti-tank mine, IEDs, open ammunition, hand grenades, AGL grenade, electric detonators and non-electric detonators.

More Stories From Pakistan

