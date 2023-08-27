Open Menu

BDU Disposes Of IED In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

BDU disposes of IED in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police along with Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) on Sunday foiled a terrorist attack by disposing of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the limits of Kulachi Police Station where the by-elections on village council seat were being counducted.

According to a police spokesman, the IED was installed on Rohri road to target police and security forces.

The BDU Dera disposed of the IED which caused no loss of life or property.

The unknown terrorists, from the forests on Rohri road, opened fire at police and security forces who were returning back after disposing of the IED. The terrorists escaped from the scene after the heavy retaliatory fire from the security forces and police.

The police and security forces have started a search operation in the area.

