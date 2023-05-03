UrduPoint.com

BDU Safely Disposed Off 70kg Explosives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023

The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) on Wednesday following the court orders, disposed of 70 kg explosive material safely seized in different operations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) on Wednesday following the court orders, disposed of 70 kg explosive material safely seized in different operations.

According to police spokesman, the BDU In-charge, Inayatullah Tiger and his team, following the court orders, safely disposed off 70 kilogram explosive material which was seized by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in nine different cases of terrorism.

The disposed off explosives included two suicide jackets, four IEDs, about 40 Kilogram of open ammunition, 12 hand grenades, seven AGL grenades, eight electric detonators, 12 non-electric detonators, three remote control devices, one time bomb watch.

