UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beach Sides Will Remain Open For Public On New Year Night

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

Beach sides will remain open for public on New Year Night

The City Administration Thursday decided that Sea View Beach area will remain open on New Year Night for citizen to enjoy peacefully

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The City Administration Thursday decided that Sea View Beach area will remain open on New Year Night for citizen to enjoy peacefully.

Roads leading to the Sea View Beach area will also be opened and special traffic arrangements would be made to ensure smooth traffic flow, said an official statement issued here.

These decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani held here.

The Commissioner said that the government does not want to stop people to participate in new year celebrations at Sea View area and other places.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah directed the city administration to make special arrangements on New Year Night.

The Commissioner said that the citizens would not be stopped to enjoy New Year celebrations if celebrations were made in a cultured and civilized way.

The meeting also decided to deploy special police force to keep a watch on anti-social elements and to take strict action against those carrying weapons and using narcotics.

Those found harassing visitors would also be brought to the book.

It was also decided that Section 144 would be imposed on this occasion and request will be made to impose the 144 in this regard to the Home Department.

It was also decided that legal action would be taken against those who found involved in one-wheeling or ride a bike without a silencer, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Traffic Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

MS forms monitoring teams to improve Liaquat Unive ..

3 minutes ago

UN Rapporteur Urges Probe in Saudi Chain of Comman ..

3 minutes ago

Three Climbers Dead in Italy, Slopes in Austria, S ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges international community to wa ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan seeks media's role to counte ..

8 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.