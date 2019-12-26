Beach sides will remain open for public on New Year Night

The City Administration Thursday decided that Sea View Beach area will remain open on New Year Night for citizen to enjoy peacefully

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The City Administration Thursday decided that Sea View Beach area will remain open on New Year Night for citizen to enjoy peacefully.

Roads leading to the Sea View Beach area will also be opened and special traffic arrangements would be made to ensure smooth traffic flow, said an official statement issued here.

These decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani held here.

The Commissioner said that the government does not want to stop people to participate in new year celebrations at Sea View area and other places.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah directed the city administration to make special arrangements on New Year Night.

The Commissioner said that the citizens would not be stopped to enjoy New Year celebrations if celebrations were made in a cultured and civilized way.

The meeting also decided to deploy special police force to keep a watch on anti-social elements and to take strict action against those carrying weapons and using narcotics.

Those found harassing visitors would also be brought to the book.

It was also decided that Section 144 would be imposed on this occasion and request will be made to impose the 144 in this regard to the Home Department.

It was also decided that legal action would be taken against those who found involved in one-wheeling or ride a bike without a silencer, it added.