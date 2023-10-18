Open Menu

Beaconhouse Frontier Campus Organizes Ceremony For High Achievers Of O, A Levels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Beaconhouse Frontier Campus organizes ceremony for high achievers of O, A levels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Beaconhouse Frontier Campus, Peshawar on Wednesday held high achievers ceremony to recognize the thorough efforts and hard work of the O and A levels students.

Dr Riaz Anwar, Cardiac Surgeon and Special Advisor to Chief Minister KP graced the event with his presence as chief guest.

Shaista Amjad Ali, Campus Head gave a welcome note to the parents attending the event and thanked them for their sincere trust and faith in Beaconhouse.

She appreciated the students for their commendable achievements and efforts throughout the year.

The distinction holders were awarded shields. The Headmistresses Nargis Iqbal and Mehr Raza of the O levels boys and girls branches gave Gold, Silver and Bronze medals to the high-achievers.

Furthermore, to recognize and value the efforts of the teachers, highest GPA-scoring teachers were given recognition awards. The ceremony was a huge success considering the positive parental feedback.

