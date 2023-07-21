Bear found with bullet wounds in Manshera died during treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A female black bear found in critically injured condition by locals at Boghar Mang area of Masnhera died during treatment at Dhodial Phesantary while Wildlife Department has started an investigation by nominating three persons in the case.

"We had rescued the bear in injured condition with bullet wounds in her rear part of the body and tried to save her, but she was much stressed out and succumbed to injures," informs Sarmad, DFO Wildlife Manshera.

According to a video regarding the rescue of the beast by locals in the Boghar Mang area, the bear seems paralyzed due to injuries.

"We have filed FIR and efforts are underway for the arrest of the nominated three persons who are responsible for the killing of a bear and presently went underground," Sarmad told APP.

The wildlife teams are still in the area, searching for the cubs of the bear along with locals, said Sarmad adding killing of the female bear is mostly for snatching of her cubs which are used in the cruel practice of dog fight or dance performance.

In the Boghar Mang area of Manshera locals and wildlife are living in close proximity which causes conflict of interest including retaliatory killing over livestock depredation and wildlife trade.

"It is yet to be determined that killing of the bear was the result of self-defense in case of attack or is killed for snatching of cubs," the DFO Wildlife shared.

Sarmad said Boghar Mang is a densely forested area and its fragmentation is taking place due to an increase in local population ensuing in close living of animals and humans.

Such co-existence between animals and humans is also causing attacks by animals on humans, wildlife poaching, and killing in retaliation over losses of livestock.