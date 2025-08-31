Beast of Balochistan becomes showstopper at Gate of Natural History Museum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The visitors at the Pakistan Museum of Natural History are pausing in amazement as they gaze up at a colossal figure—The towering skeleton of Baluchitherium, the legendary “Beast of Balochistan” and one of the largest land mammals to have ever walked the Earth.

Standing eighteen feet tall and weighing an estimated 20 tons, this gentle, plant-eating giant once roamed the dense, green forests of present-day Balochistan some 30 million years ago.

Its sheer size and the story of its discovery are captivating visitors from all walks of life.

“This discovery is a proud moment in Pakistan’s scientific history,” said Dr. Saima Huma Tanveer, Director General of the museum. “It is a reminder that Balochistan was once full of greenery, life and giant animals like Baluchitherium—very different from the arid landscape we know today.”

The first fossils were unearthed in 1908 in the Bugti Hills, but it was in 2000 that a joint Pakistani-French expedition made the landmark discovery of an almost complete skeleton.

Today, it stands reconstructed and preserved in the museum’s main hall, drawing hundreds of visitors daily.

“These bones are more than just a display—they connect us to a lost world,” said Ubaidullah Azeem, the museum’s Operational Manager. “They spark curiosity and help people, especially students, understand how life, climate, and nature have changed over millions of years.”

With a smile, he told APP, "In a way this is our very own Pakistani Dinosaur for Pakistani Children to marvel at an inspiring piece of prehistory.

Among the crowd, a young mother, Sara Ahmed, was visiting with her two children, ages six and eight.

The children, their heads craned back and eyes wide, circled the display several times, pausing to stare at the enormous skull.

“My kids have only seen dinosaurs and prehistoric animals in cartoons,” she told APP with a smile. “Seeing something this huge in real life is magical for them. They’ve been asking about what it ate, how it survived, and why it disappeared.

This visit turned into a science lesson they’ll never forget—and I’m learning alongside them.”

Her son clutched a small notebook, trying to copy the shape of the Baluchitherium’s massive legs, while his sister ran her fingers along the glass case protecting smaller fossilized bones.

A short distance away, a group of university students from Lahore were busy sketching and photographing the skeleton.

The group was working on a paleontology assignment but admitted that the trip was also a thrill for them.

“Reading about Baluchitherium in textbooks is one thing,” said Ali Raza, a geology major. “But standing here, looking up at this giant, it hits you just how vast life once was. You realize Pakistan isn’t just rich in culture—it’s rich in prehistoric heritage too.”

Another student, Maryam Khalid, said the visit was inspiring her to pursue a career in museum sciences. “We need more spaces like this where the public can connect with history in such a direct way,” she said.

The exhibit is also attracting foreign visitors.

Rebecca Turner, a tourist from Europe, said she stumbled upon the museum while exploring Islamabad.

“I’ve been to natural history museums in London, Paris, and New York,” she said, “but I wasn’t expecting something this extraordinary here. Baluchitherium is not just Pakistan’s treasure—it’s a gift to the world’s scientific record. The way it’s displayed here is impressive, and the historical context is beautifully explained.”

She added that she would be recommending the museum to fellow travelers.

From schoolchildren buzzing with excitement to scholars deep in research, and tourists seeking to discover the country’s lesser-known wonders, the Baluchitherium has become the beating heart of the museum.

More than a fossil, it is a bridge to a time when the Earth’s landscapes were greener, its creatures grander, and the land that is now Pakistan was home to giants.

