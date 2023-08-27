Open Menu

Beat The Heat: Experts Advise People To Stay Hydrated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Beat the heat: Experts advise people to stay hydrated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Health expert Dr Khalid Awan Sunday advised citizens to increase water intake amid scorching heat to prevent dehydration.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Heat stroke begins as heat exhaustion, and if not managed within 30 minutes, it could morph into the fatal heat stroke." Replying to a question he said, "Heat exhaustion manifests as headache, cramps in arms and legs, excessive sweating, dizziness and confusion." Symptoms were the same in children and adults, but children could also become sleepy, he added.

Dr Khalid suggested that sprinkling water on the clothes could also help dissipate the heat. Light-colored, and loose clothing should be worn in this weather, instead of tight dark clothing, to allow for sweating and dispersion of heat.

He said if someone was previously drinking 10-12 glasses of water, then double this amount.

"Drink water even if you are not thirsty it will have a protective effect on the body," he added.

\778

Related Topics

Weather Water Same Sunday

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

16 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

16 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

16 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

16 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

16 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

16 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan