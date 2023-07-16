Open Menu

Beat The Heat: Experts Advises People To Stay Hydrated

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Health expert Dr Khalid Awan Sunday advised citizens to increase water intake amid scorching heat to prevent dehydration.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Heat stroke begins as heat exhaustion, and if not managed within 30 minutes, it could morph into the fatal heat stroke.

Replying to a question he said, "Heat exhaustion manifests as headache, cramps in arms and legs, excessive sweating, dizziness and confusion." Symptoms were the same in children and adults, but children could also become sleepy, he added.

Dr Khalid suggested that sprinkling water on the clothes could also help dissipate the heat. Light-coloured, and loose clothing should be worn in this weather, instead of tight dark clothing, to allow for sweating and dispersion of heat.

He said if someone was previously drinking 10-12 glasses of water, then double this amount.

"Drink water even if you are not thirsty it will have a protective effect on the body," he added.

