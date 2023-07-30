Open Menu

Beat The Heat: Experts Advises People To Stay Hydrated

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Beat the heat: Experts advises people to stay hydrated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Health expert Dr Khalid Awan Sunday advised citizens to increase water intake amid scorching heat to prevent dehydration.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Heat stroke begins as heat exhaustion, and if not managed within 30 minutes, it could morph into the fatal heat stroke." Replying to a question he said, "Heat exhaustion manifests as headache, cramps in arms and legs, excessive sweating, dizziness and confusion." Symptoms were the same in children and adults, but children could also become sleepy, he added.

Dr Khalid suggested that sprinkling water on the clothes could also help dissipate the heat. Light-colored, and loose clothing should be worn in this weather, instead of tight dark clothing, to allow for sweating and dispersion of heat.

He said if someone was previously drinking 10-12 glasses of water, then double this amount.

"Drink water even if you are not thirsty it will have a protective effect on the body," he added.

\778

Related Topics

Weather Water Same Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

12 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

14 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

14 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

17 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

17 hours ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

17 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

17 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

17 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan