Beat The Heat With Traditional Beverages In Twin Cities
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 07:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) As the scorching heat wave continues to grip the citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad are finding relief in traditional summer drinks made from local ingredients.
These refreshing drinks including Lassi, Thadal, Nimbu Pani, Mango Juice, Doodh Soda and sugarcane juice are not only quenching their thirst but also providing a blend of health and comfort.
The demand for these drinks have surged as temperatures rise. "People are eager to sip on these refreshing drinks during the heat," said a local shopkeeper.
"The ingredients we use work against the intensity of the season, providing a cooling effect that's perfect for this time of year.
"
For just Rs70 to 100, citizens could enjoy a "grand glass of power-packed" filled with indigenous ingredients. This affordable price point has made these traditional drinks popular choice among locals.
Citizens are raving about the benefits of these beverage, saying they're finding a perfect blend of health and comfort in every sip.
"These drinks are not only refreshing but also provide a sense of well-being," said a local resident.
As the heat wave continues, the demand for these traditional beverages expected to rise.
Shopkeepers are working hard to keep up with the demand, ensuring that everyone can beat the heat with a cool and refreshing drink.
