Beating The Hit City Swimming Pools Witness Heavy Rush Of People

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :In order to beat scorching and sizzling heat, a gathering of masses especially youth is being observed at swimming pools, hand pumps, and tube wells, situated in city and its surrounding areas.

The scores of swimming pools are sited in different parts of city and the owners are charging Rs 50 to Rs 2000 for one time bath from People.

Multan is also famous from its pious saints and king of fruits, Mango also. Besides this it is called "The Mango city" for a reason, as its stiflingly hot climate provides banana, strawberry and grapes are among popular fruits grown in the area While citizens also rushed to agriculture forms and mango orchards of farmers in order to bath at their tube wells.

A youngster named Khalid Hussain told APP here on Sunday that swimming For bathing was the only source to protect themselves from the hottest summer days in Multan.

He also stated that bathing at swimming pools not only protect from the heat but also provide a best recreational activity to spend time with friends.

While talking to APP another visitor said they had to pay fee for bathing at swimming pools and said that "We can not afford Rs 300 to Rs 500 for swimming in the pool Ghulam Muhammad another visitor requested the government if it allocate funds for swimming pools as well as for parks it would be easy for masses to recreate themselves through swimming pools.

He told that the administration of swimming pool at Nishtar Hostel was charging Rs 100 for one time bath while charges of hotel swimming pool was being charged Rs 2000.

Ehsan Ahmed, a local progressive farmer and resident of Shujaabad village informed APP that he had to operate tube well on every weekend for his friends and and some other citizen who enjoy at tube well's pool by taking bath and went on that hundreds of tube wells were operating these days in the area and almost every tube well was crowded with people.

