Beautification Along Major Avenues In Full Swing

Published August 23, 2022

Beautification along major avenues in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started beautifying major avenues, busy intersections and green belts of the Federal capital with colourful and blooming flower arrangements and fascinating landscaping.

Beds of seasonal flowers and evergreen plants were being laid on both sides of Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Faizabad, Srinagar Highway, Faisal Avenue and Margalla Road to boost the beauty of the city, an official of environment wing told APP on Tuesday.

He said green belts, median strips were being decorated with different patterns of flowers including Marva, Toranta, Melaluca.

Small and large size plants were also being planted at the area under plantation drive, the official added.

Special arrangements were made for the protection and maintenance of these floral beds, the official noted.

He said the CDA was committed to provide an improved healthy and clean environment to the masses by planting more trees and flowers.

The climate change ministry, he said, was also participating with the authority in the beautification work to enhance green cover in the Federal Capital.

To a query, he said the duty of the respective staff was being divided into different shifts to yield the desired results.

