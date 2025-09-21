Open Menu

Beautification And Plantation Drive Launched At ARI DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A plantation and beautification drive has been launched at the Agricultural Research Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan on the special directives of Director ARI, Abdul Qayum Khan.

According to details, Farm Manager Sibghat Ullah Alizai formally initiated the campaign aimed at improving the environment and enhancing the aesthetic outlook of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Director ARI Abdul Qayum Khan appreciated the initiative and termed it a significant step towards environmental sustainability.

He said that a green and clean environment not only contributes to the well-being of staff and visitors but also enhances the institute’s research-friendly atmosphere.

He urged the employees to actively participate in the drive and play their role in turning ARI into a model of greenery and cleanliness.

The plantation drive is part of ongoing efforts to create a more welcoming and eco-friendly workplace at the institute.

